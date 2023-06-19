First PREMIER Bank Has $179,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $201.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $202.82.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

