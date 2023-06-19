First PREMIER Bank Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $87.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

