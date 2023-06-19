First PREMIER Bank Has $300,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $219.99 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average of $204.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

