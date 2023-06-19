First PREMIER Bank Has $850,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

