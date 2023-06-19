First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

KHC opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

