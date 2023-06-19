First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,900,000.

FTCS stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

