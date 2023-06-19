First PREMIER Bank Purchases 16,668 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 319,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 316,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 533,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.