First PREMIER Bank Purchases 48 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $245.27 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.