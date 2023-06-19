First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 15.0% in May

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

FDNI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

