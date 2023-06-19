First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FGM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGM. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 122.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

