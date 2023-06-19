Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

