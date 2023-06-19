Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,450,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 67,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Fisker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Fisker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fisker by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 647,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
