FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 107.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Articles

