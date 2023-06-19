Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FLXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth $202,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $18.70. 19,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

