Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Stock Up 43.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRUPF opened at C$66.00 on Monday. Fnac Darty has a 1-year low of C$46.08 and a 1-year high of C$66.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.00.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

