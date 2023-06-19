Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fnac Darty Stock Up 43.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GRUPF opened at C$66.00 on Monday. Fnac Darty has a 1-year low of C$46.08 and a 1-year high of C$66.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.00.
