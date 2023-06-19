Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $72.78. 10,916,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

