Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $26.59. 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,743. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

