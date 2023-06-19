Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,383. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24. Fox Factory has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.