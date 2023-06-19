Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 32.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 900,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $39.42.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,689,000 after buying an additional 540,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 387,906 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 278,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Further Reading

