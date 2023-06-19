Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 4,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

