FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAIL. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.74 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 12,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Featured Articles

