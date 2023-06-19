Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Freshpet Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. 610,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

