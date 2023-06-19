Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Frontline by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 341,135 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after buying an additional 60,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 63,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. 3,282,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Frontline has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

