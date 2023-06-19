Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 542,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 109,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,230. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

