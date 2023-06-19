Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Generation Bio Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBIO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

