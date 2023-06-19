Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,282,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.86. 13,982,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.