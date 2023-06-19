Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.5% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

