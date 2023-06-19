Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

