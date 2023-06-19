Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 616.82 ($7.72).

Several analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. UBS Group raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.01) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.01) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.76) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.76) to GBX 610 ($7.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.13) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 466.15 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 440.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.31). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.73.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

