Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $915.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.49. Global Blue Group has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

