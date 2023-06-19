Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,692,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.