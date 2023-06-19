Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:QRMI)

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1829 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of QRMI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

