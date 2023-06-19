Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Gorilla Technology Group stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. 29,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

