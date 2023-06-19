GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 6.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 117,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 695,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$108.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

