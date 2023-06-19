Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Graham by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Graham by 40,476.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.23. 34,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of 661.83 and a beta of 0.48. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Graham had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

