Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at $968,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains
Green Plains Price Performance
Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
See Also
