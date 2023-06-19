Greylin Investment Management Inc Invests $414,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 464,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $10.98 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

