Greylin Investment Management Inc Raises Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 928.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,675 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 151,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $13,279,000. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 196,404 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

