Greylin Investment Management Inc Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 440.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

