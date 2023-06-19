Greylin Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

