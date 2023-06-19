Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 175 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.6% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

