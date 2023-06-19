Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $446,482.86

Grin (GRIN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $446,482.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,457.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00292333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00518665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00404779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

