Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Update

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 27.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Guess’ Stock Performance

GES traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.95. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

In other Guess’ news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 457,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

