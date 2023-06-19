Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GES opened at $20.57 on Friday. Guess’ has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Guess”s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.