Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,744,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,506,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 692,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 203,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GOF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 324,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,415. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

