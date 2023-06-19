Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 98,260 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,260 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.78% of Sunnova Energy International worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

