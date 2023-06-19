Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after acquiring an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 776,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

