Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 10,150 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.17% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $28,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $276.70 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.49.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

