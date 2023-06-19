Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 6,072 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $47,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $320.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $322.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

