Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.78 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $464.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

